16 June 2024

The Church teaches that life is to be nurtured from conception to natural death. In England and Wales, Day for Life is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year. This year it falls on 16 June. The theme is The Lord is my Shepherd – Compassion and Hope at the End of Life.

A debate on end-of-life issues has been in the headlines in recent months with calls for assisted suicide being expressed, especially by celebrities, a view that opposes the Catholic view that life is a gift and that we are called to care for others at the end of their lives.

Day for Life is marked on the same day by the three Bishops’ Conferences of England and Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. We hope that parishes will be able to prepare to promote the Catholic view of life as a gift and the importance of care at the end of life using the resources that will be issued by the Conferences in due course.