Day for Life is the day in the Church’s year dedicated to raising awareness about the meaning and value of human life at every stage and in every condition.
16 June 2024
The Church teaches that life is to be nurtured from conception to natural death. In England and Wales, Day for Life is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year. This year it falls on 16 June. The theme is The Lord is my Shepherd – Compassion and Hope at the End of Life.
A debate on end-of-life issues has been in the headlines in recent months with calls for assisted suicide being expressed, especially by celebrities, a view that opposes the Catholic view that life is a gift and that we are called to care for others at the end of their lives.
Day for Life is marked on the same day by the three Bishops’ Conferences of England and Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. We hope that parishes will be able to prepare to promote the Catholic view of life as a gift and the importance of care at the end of life using the resources that will be issued by the Conferences in due course.
A scripture reflection for Day for Life focusing on compassion and hope at the end of life.
We are encouraging people to pray this novena starting on Thursday 23 May so that it finishes on Friday 31 May, on the Feast of the Visitation
Do you or someone you know need help with care at the end of life? There are some wonderful organisations that can help you. Here are four that we are profiling.
Prayers that can be used on or around Day for Life, celebrated in parishes throughout England and Wales on Sunday, 16 June 2024.
All information on how to apply for a grant from the Day for Life Fund can be found here.
The theme in 2023 was ‘Listen to Her’ and focused on post-abortion trauma and the impact of abortion primarily on women, but also men and others.
'Day for Life' is the day in our calendar set aside to celebrate life from conception to natural death. In 2022 the focus was on caring for and valuing the elderly.