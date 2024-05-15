Day four – Unborn Children – Novena for Life

Intercession

May all unborn children be protected in law and welcomed in love.

Prayers

Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be

Reflection

On this blessed Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity, we contemplate the mystery of God as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit – a unity of love and communion. We recognise that the family is called to be a reflection of that community of love within the Trinity.

In Evangelium Vitae (The Gospel of Life), Pope John Paul II says that “within the people of life and the people for life, the family has a decisive responsibility. This responsibility flows from its very nature as a community of life and love. The family is truly ‘the sanctuary of life: the place in which life – the gift of God – can be properly welcomed and protected. Consequently the role of the family in building a culture of life is decisive and irreplaceable.” (EV 92) He asked that “a great prayer for life rise up throughout the world, from every Christian community, from every group and association, from every family and from the heart of every believer, an impassioned plea to God, the Creator and lover of life.”

As we mourn the many babies whose lives have been ended by abortion and remember those who suffer the aftermath, may that prayer arise in our hearts and in our families today and every day, until every human person is again protected in law and welcomed in love.

May the unity and love of the Holy Trinity inspire us to create families and communities where all life is welcomed, cherished, and protected.

Acts of Reparation (Choose one)

Take time alone or with your family to read one or two paragraphs from Pope St John Paul’s Gospel of Life – e.g. paragraph 92 and 93.

Offer this brief Prayer for Life for all unborn children whose lives are at risk.

Offer some other sacrifice, prayer, or act of penance that you feel called to do for today’s intention.

One Step Further

Familiarise yourself with the legal status of the right to life of the unborn child in your jurisdiction. Both in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, decisions in recent years have removed significant protections which safeguarded the right to life of the unborn child.

Consider writing to your political representatives today to express a desire for change in this area, asking that they work to bring about laws that protect and respect the unborn child so that they can be welcomed in love into our world.

—–

Day five – Healing After Abortion

—–

Intercessions and Reflections provided by Pray for Life

—–

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done on earth,

as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Glory be to the Father

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.

Prayer For Life

Father and maker of all,

you adorn all creation

with splendour and beauty,

and fashion human lives

in your image and likeness.

Awaken in every heart

reverence for the work of your hands,

and renew among your people

a readiness to nurture and sustain

your precious gift of life.

Grant this through our Lord

Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in

the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God forever and ever.

Amen.