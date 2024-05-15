Day four – Unborn Children – Novena for Life

Intercessions and Reflections for Day four of the Novena for life focusing on Unborn Children
May all unborn children be protected in law and welcomed in love.
Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be
On this blessed Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity, we contemplate the mystery of God as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit – a unity of love and communion. We recognise that the family is called to be a reflection of that community of love within the Trinity.
In Evangelium Vitae (The Gospel of Life), Pope John Paul II says that “within the people of life and the people for life, the family has a decisive responsibility. This responsibility flows from its very nature as a community of life and love. The family is truly ‘the sanctuary of life: the place in which life – the gift of God – can be properly welcomed and protected. Consequently the role of the family in building a culture of life is decisive and irreplaceable.” (EV 92) He asked that “a great prayer for life rise up throughout the world, from every Christian community, from every group and association, from every family and from the heart of every believer, an impassioned plea to God, the Creator and lover of life.”
As we mourn the many babies whose lives have been ended by abortion and remember those who suffer the aftermath, may that prayer arise in our hearts and in our families today and every day, until every human person is again protected in law and welcomed in love.
May the unity and love of the Holy Trinity inspire us to create families and communities where all life is welcomed, cherished, and protected.
Acts of Reparation (Choose one)
—–
Day five – Healing After Abortion
—–
Intercessions and Reflections provided by Pray for Life
—–
The Lord’s Prayer
Our Father who art in heaven,
hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come.
Thy will be done on earth,
as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread,
and forgive us our trespasses,
as we forgive those who trespass against us,
and lead us not into temptation,
but deliver us from evil.
The Hail Mary
Hail, Mary, full of grace,
the Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou among women
and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
pray for us sinners,
now and at the hour of our death.
Amen.
Glory be to the Father
Glory be to the Father
and to the Son
and to the Holy Spirit,
as it was in the beginning
is now, and ever shall be
world without end. Amen.
Prayer For Life
Father and maker of all,
you adorn all creation
with splendour and beauty,
and fashion human lives
in your image and likeness.
Awaken in every heart
reverence for the work of your hands,
and renew among your people
a readiness to nurture and sustain
your precious gift of life.
Grant this through our Lord
Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in
the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God forever and ever.
Amen.