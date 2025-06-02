Day for Life 2025 Papal Message

The Pope’s message was conveyed by the Holy See’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in a letter to the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Archbishop John Sherrington.

Day for Life is the day in the Church’s calendar when we celebrate the dignity of all human life from conception to natural death. It is jointly celebrated by the Bishops’ Conferences of England and Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

Full Letter

From the Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellency Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, to Archbishop John Sherrington, Archbishop of Liverpool on Monday, 2 June 2025.

Your Grace,

At the request of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, I have the honour to transmit to you the Message from the Holy Father on the occasion of the upcoming Day for Life to be held on Sunday 15 June 2025:

The Most Reverend John Sherrington

Archbishop of Liverpool

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to those participating in the 2025 “Day for Life” being celebrated jointly by the Bishops’ Conferences of England and Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. In this Jubilee Year focussed on the theological virtue of hope, it is fitting that your theme, ‘Hope does not disappoint – finding meaning in suffering’, seeks to draw people’s attention to how the mystery of suffering, so prevalent in the human condition, can be transformed by grace into an experience of the Lord’s presence, for God is always close to those who are suffering and guides us to appreciate the deeper meaning of life, in love and closeness (cf. Message of His Holiness Pope Francis ‘ XXXIII World Day of the Sick). His Holiness prays that, through your common witness to the God-given dignity of every person, without exception, and to the tender Christ-like accompaniment of the seriously ill, all in society will be encouraged to defend rather than undermine a civilisation founded on authentic love and genuine compassion.

The Holy Father entrusts your efforts to the intercession of Our Lady of Good Counsel, and to all supporting this ‘Day for Life’, he cordially imparts his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of fortitude, joy and peace in the Risen Lord.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Secretary of State

May I take this opportunity to assure you of my own prayers and warmest good wishes, whilst remaining,

Fraternally yours in Christ,

Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia

Apostolic Nuncio