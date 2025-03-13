The Church believes all life should be cherished at all times. The Church endorses practical initiatives to help those in need including better palliative care for the terminally ill, and support for mothers-to-be.

CURRENT CAMPAIGN

Oppose legalising Assisted Suicide

In early September 2024, when parliament returned and a Bill on assisted suicide – so-called assisted dying – started its passage through the House of Lords, our Lead Bishop for Life Issues, Bishop John Sherrington, called for Catholics to unite in prayer and compassionate action.

That call is renewed now, urgently, as on 29 November, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill tabled by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, passed its Second Reading.

The Bill is now at Committee Stage, and the Report stage is expected on the 25 April. This is also a likely date for the Third Reading of the Bill, which will be a decision on whether to legalise assisted suicide and make this Bill law.

Act Now!