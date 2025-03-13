All life is sacred - a gift from God. This is why the Church opposes abortion (ending life in the womb) and Euthanasia (ending life before natural death).
The Church believes all life should be cherished at all times. The Church endorses practical initiatives to help those in need including better palliative care for the terminally ill, and support for mothers-to-be.
CURRENT CAMPAIGN
In early September 2024, when parliament returned and a Bill on assisted suicide – so-called assisted dying – started its passage through the House of Lords, our Lead Bishop for Life Issues, Bishop John Sherrington, called for Catholics to unite in prayer and compassionate action.
That call is renewed now, urgently, as on 29 November, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill tabled by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, passed its Second Reading.
The Bill is now at Committee Stage, and the Report stage is expected on the 25 April. This is also a likely date for the Third Reading of the Bill, which will be a decision on whether to legalise assisted suicide and make this Bill law.
Some frequently asked questions on Assisted Suicide and why the Church has always been against euthanasia and assisted suicide.
Our written evidence to the Health and Social Care Select Committee Inquiry into Assisted Suicide, submitted in January 2023, offers ten clear reasons to oppose assisted suicide and euthanasia.
Bishop John Sherrington, on behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, submitted written evidence to the Health and Social Care Select Committee Inquiry into Assisted Dying/Assisted Suicide.
Encyclicals, Church Teachings and letters from the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith all with a focus on End of Life Issues
Most people want their death – or that of a loved one or friend – to be comfortable and reconciled. A dignified death. The content in this section will explain how hospices work and demonstrate why they are the jewel in the crown when it comes to palliative and end of life care.
What do we mean when we talk about 'dying well'? This is one of life's greatest questions.
Day for Life is the day in the Church’s year dedicated to raising awareness about the meaning and value of human life at every stage and in every condition.
Living and Dying Well researches and analyses the evidence surrounding the 'assisted dying' debate. Their aim is to present readers with reliable information on which to form their own views.
All-Party Parliamentary Groups are informal groups of Members of both Houses with a common interest in particular issues.
In 2021, a Private Members Bill on ‘Assisted Dying’ was introduced in the House of Lords by Baroness Molly Meacher, then-Chair of Dignity in Dying. The bill officially fell when it ran out of time to pass the necessary steps in May 2022.
Tuesday 11 February is the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, a World Day of the Sick.