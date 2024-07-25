The Hospice

Hospices – places you go to die, right? Horizontal in a bed for the last months of your life? Decades ago, perhaps, but the modern hospice offers a wide variety of services – all designed to provide high quality, compassionate care for the dying person. In fact, around 50% of people that use the facilities and treatments go home at the end of the day.

In order to dispel stereotypes and to understand exactly what happens in a hospice, we visited a truly remarkable place, St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, East London.

The content in this section will enable you to find out how hospices work and demonstrate why they are the jewel in the crown when it comes to palliative and end of life care.

Most people want their death – or that of a loved one or friend – to be comfortable and reconciled. A dignified death. At St Joseph’s Hospice the dying person always comes first so why not browse this section to find out more?

Podcast

The filmed interviews you’ll find here were produced for audio content for a special podcast, in partnership with the Centre for the Art of Dying Well. Listen here or on your preferred platform.