Assisted Suicide Oppose Assisted Suicide We are calling on Catholics in England and Wales to unite in prayer and compassionate action to oppose assisted suicide.  icon-home » Events » Oppose Assisted Suicide

In early September 2024, when parliament returned and a Bill on assisted suicide – so-called assisted dying – started its passage through the House of Lords, our Lead Bishop for Life Issues, Bishop John Sherrington, called for Catholics to unite in prayer and compassionate action.

That call is renewed now as on Wednesday, 16 October, the House of Commons will hear the first reading of a new bill on assisted suicide tabled by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.

This is another attempt to legalise assisted suicide and we need you to contact your MP to voice your opposition.

Act now! Contact your MP

The charity ‘Right to Life’ has a simple online mechanism to do this. It takes little more than a few minutes to input your postcode, make sure the suggested text suits your viewpoint and submit your message to ask your MP to stop assisted suicide being rushed into law.

Click here to contact your MP via the ‘Right to Life’ website.

Pray

We are a praying Christian community and, as Bishop Sherrington says, the legalisation of assisted suicide undermines the sanctity and dignity of human life. “The Catholic Church accompanies those suffering and nearing the end of their lives with hope and affection, but also reminds them that their life is precious until the very last breath,” he says. “In preparation for these challenging debates, let us offer our prayers for those facing the end of their lives, that they may receive the care and support they need to live their final days with respect for their dignity.

“Let us also pray for our politicians and our country that wisdom and compassion may guide their decisions. I also urge all Catholics to become better informed about the serious problems associated with the legalisation of assisted suicide.

Resources

The Bishops’ Conference has also compiled a list of resources to help you stay informed about the issue and inform others about the dangers of assisted suicide:

REASONS

Ten reasons to oppose assisted suicide

QUESTIONS

FAQs on assisted suicide

DAY FOR LIFE

Day for Life resources on end-of-life care

2024 POLL

Results of a July 2024 poll revealing the majority of the British public opposes the implementation of assisted dying

KNOWLEDGE

Right to Life Knowledge base on assisted suicide and euthanasia

ARTICLE

An article revealing the Health Secretary does not believe the State of end-of-life care in the UK allows for assisted dying to be implemented safely