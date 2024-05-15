Day one – Expectant Mothers – Novena for Life

Intercession

May every expectant mother receive compassionate care and support as she nurtures the life in her womb.

Prayers

Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be

Reflection

When the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary, she opened her heart to receive his message that she would conceive the Son of God in her womb. As a young bride who had not yet lived with her husband, Mary knew that her pregnancy presented many challenges. Despite this knowledge, she faithfully responded, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word” (Luke 1:38).

Like the Blessed Mother and like her cousin Elizabeth, women who unexpectedly become pregnant often face significant challenges. They, too, are called to place their trust in God and faithfully respond to His gift of new life. And we are called to walk with them in their time of need. As Jesus taught us, when we love and serve others, we are loving and serving Him.

May all expectant mothers be encouraged by the example of Mary and Elizabeth and receive support and grace in lovingly welcoming their children into the world.

Acts of Reparation (Choose one.)

Pray this short Prayer for Expectant Mothers.

Consider giving some time to one of the organisations who serve expectant mothers in need in your community.

Offer some other sacrifice, prayer, or act of penance that you feel called to do for today’s intention.

One Step Further

When a woman is facing an unexpected pregnancy, the reaction of the first person she tells tends to set the tone for her decision-making. Pregnancy can be challenging, but no matter the circumstances, it’s important for an expectant mother to feel supported and loved. Read 10 Way to Support Her When She’s Unexpectedly Expecting for simple tips on how to provide loving, life-affirming support for a friend who is unexpectedly pregnant. Your support may be the only support she receives.

—–

Day Two – Expectant Fathers

—–

Intercessions and Reflections provided by Pray for Life

—–

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done on earth,

as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Glory be to the Father

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.

Prayer for Expectant Mothers

Mary, we pray today for all mothers to be

who are afraid or nervous.

We pray for those who feel threatened or

overwhelmed by their pregnancy.

Intercede for them,

that God may give them the grace

to say yes, and the courage to go on.

May they have the grace to reject the

false solution of abortion.

May they say with you:

“Be it done to me according to your Word”

May they experience the help of Christian

people and know the peace that

comes from doing God’s will.

Amen.