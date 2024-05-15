Day one – Expectant Mothers – Novena for Life

Intercessions and Reflections for Day one of the Novena for life focusing on Expectant Mothers
May every expectant mother receive compassionate care and support as she nurtures the life in her womb.
When the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary, she opened her heart to receive his message that she would conceive the Son of God in her womb. As a young bride who had not yet lived with her husband, Mary knew that her pregnancy presented many challenges. Despite this knowledge, she faithfully responded, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word” (Luke 1:38).
Like the Blessed Mother and like her cousin Elizabeth, women who unexpectedly become pregnant often face significant challenges. They, too, are called to place their trust in God and faithfully respond to His gift of new life. And we are called to walk with them in their time of need. As Jesus taught us, when we love and serve others, we are loving and serving Him.
May all expectant mothers be encouraged by the example of Mary and Elizabeth and receive support and grace in lovingly welcoming their children into the world.
When a woman is facing an unexpected pregnancy, the reaction of the first person she tells tends to set the tone for her decision-making. Pregnancy can be challenging, but no matter the circumstances, it’s important for an expectant mother to feel supported and loved. Read 10 Way to Support Her When She’s Unexpectedly Expecting for simple tips on how to provide loving, life-affirming support for a friend who is unexpectedly pregnant. Your support may be the only support she receives.
Intercessions and Reflections provided by Pray for Life
The Lord’s Prayer
Our Father who art in heaven,
hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come.
Thy will be done on earth,
as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread,
and forgive us our trespasses,
as we forgive those who trespass against us,
and lead us not into temptation,
but deliver us from evil.
The Hail Mary
Hail, Mary, full of grace,
the Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou among women
and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
pray for us sinners,
now and at the hour of our death.
Amen.
Glory be to the Father
Glory be to the Father
and to the Son
and to the Holy Spirit,
as it was in the beginning
is now, and ever shall be
world without end. Amen.
Prayer for Expectant Mothers
Mary, we pray today for all mothers to be
who are afraid or nervous.
We pray for those who feel threatened or
overwhelmed by their pregnancy.
Intercede for them,
that God may give them the grace
to say yes, and the courage to go on.
May they have the grace to reject the
false solution of abortion.
May they say with you:
“Be it done to me according to your Word”
May they experience the help of Christian
people and know the peace that
comes from doing God’s will.
Amen.