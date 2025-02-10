Tuesday 11 February is the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, a World Day of Prayer for the Sick.

We take today to remember the value and importance of palliative care. God stays close to those who are suffering, and illness can be a profound moment of transformation. In our pain, we recognize that true hope comes from the Lord. Places of suffering should never be overlooked, as they offer opportunities for deep connection, sharing, and mutual growth. By standing with those who suffer, we learn the true meaning of faith. This is why hospices and palliative care play such a vital role in our communities.

The Hospice

The content in this section will explain how hospices work and demonstrate why they are the jewel in the crown when it comes to palliative and end of life care.

Read here

Caring for Pa

Understanding the shock, pain, and anxiety that comes after a terminal diagnosis is often best articulated through first-person stories. Today we’re speaking to Matt Parkes about how he cared for his dad, Jeff, at the end of his life.

Jeff became aware something was seriously wrong health-wise in 2011. Something had changed. Something felt different. He had a number of episodes where he would lose his balance, and eventually he was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare brain condition that causes problems with movement, vision, speech, and swallowing.