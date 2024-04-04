The Bible shows us how to understand the world – how we are called to live and relate to each other.

2020 was the tenth anniversary of Verbum Domini – Benedict XVI’s Apostolic Exhortation on ‘The Word of the Lord’ and the 1,600 anniversary of St Jerome’s death. This inspired the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, in partnership with Bible Society, to launch an exciting Scripture initiative The God Who Speaks.

Visit our dedicated site for The God Who Speaks.