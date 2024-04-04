Scripture

As Catholics, we understand the Bible to be the written Word of God. Scripture is at the centre of everything the Church does. The Word of God shapes our prayer and worship.

The Bible shows us how to understand the world – how we are called to live and relate to each other.

2020 was the tenth anniversary of Verbum Domini – Benedict XVI’s Apostolic Exhortation on ‘The Word of the Lord’ and the 1,600 anniversary of St Jerome’s death. This inspired the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, in partnership with Bible Society, to launch an exciting Scripture initiative The God Who Speaks.

Visit our dedicated site for The God Who Speaks.

Online Bibles and Concordances

Here you will find links to online Bibles and concordances.

The Gospel According to St Luke

In Liturgical Cycle C, the focus falls on St Luke. Our Gospel readings at Sunday Mass are predominantly taken from Luke. You can listen to the whole of St Luke’s Gospel in audio and download additional resources.

Reading Mark in Advent

'Reading Mark in Advent' is an 18-part podcast series that enables you to listen to a chapter of Saint Mark’s Gospel each weekday of the season.

Verbum Domini

Verbum Domini, or 'The Word of the Lord', is a 2010 post-synodal apostolic exhortation issued by Benedict XVI which deals with how the Church should promote the Bible.

