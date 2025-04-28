All information on how to apply for a grant from the Day for Life Fund can be found here.
The Day for Life Fund provides financial assistance each year to organisations working to support the Church’s mission to protect human life from conception to natural death. Each year, the money donated by the faithful on the Day for Life is dispersed to these organisations to assist them in undertaking specific projects relating to life issues. These can range from educational workshops to advocacy campaigns, practical support services to commissioning research.
The impact that the Day for Life Fund has on women, men and families across England and Wales through the work of its supported projects.