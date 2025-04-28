Day for Life Fund

All information on how to apply for a grant from the Day for Life Fund can be found here.

The Day for Life Fund provides financial assistance each year to organisations working to support the Church’s mission to protect human life from conception to natural death. Each year, the money donated by the faithful on the Day for Life is dispersed to these organisations to assist them in undertaking specific projects relating to life issues. These can range from educational workshops to advocacy campaigns, practical support services to commissioning research.

Day for Life Grant Applications

How to apply for a Day for Life Grant and who is eligible.

Day for Life Fund Testimonies

The impact that the Day for Life Fund has on women, men and families across England and Wales through the work of its supported projects.

Donate - Day for Life

Make a secure donation to support life from conception to natural end.