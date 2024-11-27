'Remember Me' is a document on criminal justice by the Department for Social Justice of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, exploring contemporary issues of criminal justice in the light of Catholic social teaching.
At a time of great challenge and opportunity for the criminal justice system, it is imperative to remember the common human dignity of all those affected and to accompany them in a journey of redemption.
We offer calls to action for the Catholic community, wider civil society and the UK Government and its criminal justice agencies, in the hope of creating a more just, merciful and effective criminal justice system.
Bishop Richard Moth Chair of the Department for Social Justice and Liaison Bishop for Prisons provides the foreword to 'Remember Me A Catholic Approach to Criminal Justice'.
By practising justice and mercy towards each other, we share in the love of God which can redeem even the most challenging circumstances
Remember Me highlights the importance of proportionate punishment to restore social order and personal relationships.
The text discusses the importance of humane prison conditions for effective rehabilitation, highlighting issues like overcrowding, safety, mistreatment, and lack of purposeful activity.
The role of Catholic faith, restorative justice, and community support in the redemption and rehabilitation of offenders.
Any approach to the prudential matters facing the criminal justice process must involve state and civil society working together to seek the common good at every level of society.