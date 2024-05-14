A new edition of the Lectionary, the book which contains the readings which are proclaimed at Mass, will come into use in England and Wales on the First Sunday of Advent 2024.
It will use the English Standard Version – Catholic Edition for the scripture readings and the Psalms and Canticles for the Responsorial Psalms.
The Lectionary will be published by Catholic Truth Society. A variety of publishers will provide resources and participation aids.
The Introduction to the Lectionary gives a theology of the Word in the liturgy, a guide to the celebration of the Liturgy of the Word and an overview of the readings in the Lectionary. You can download this PDF below.
What is a Lectionary?
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is a Catholic edition of the Bible?
Translating the Bible
Information about using the Lectionary texts in participation aids and other publications has been sent to publishers. If you are a publisher and wish to receive this information please contact the Liturgy Office.
The Lectionary will use the Abbey Psalms and Canticles for text of the Responsorial Psalm. The text of the Responsorial Psalms is available to composers who should contact the Liturgy Office.
For information and resources about Scripture and Liturgy please visit the Liturgy Office website.
The Lectionary is a book which contains the readings for Mass (Sundays and Weekdays), for Saints and Sacraments, and other occasions, such as funerals.
Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions on the Lectionary which will come into use in England and Wales from Advent 2024.
A Catholic edition of the Bible has a translation that reflects a Catholic understanding of scripture, has received an imprimatur from a Bishops’ Conference, and has study notes to assist the reader.
When it comes to the Bible, the task of translation raises a series of questions. There is no such thing as perfect translation.