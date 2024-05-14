It will use the English Standard Version – Catholic Edition for the scripture readings and the Psalms and Canticles for the Responsorial Psalms.

The Lectionary will be published by Catholic Truth Society. A variety of publishers will provide resources and participation aids.

Lectionary for Mass – Introduction

The Introduction to the Lectionary gives a theology of the Word in the liturgy, a guide to the celebration of the Liturgy of the Word and an overview of the readings in the Lectionary. You can download this PDF below.

Information about using the Lectionary texts in participation aids and other publications has been sent to publishers. If you are a publisher and wish to receive this information please contact the Liturgy Office.

The Lectionary will use the Abbey Psalms and Canticles for text of the Responsorial Psalm. The text of the Responsorial Psalms is available to composers who should contact the Liturgy Office.

For information and resources about Scripture and Liturgy please visit the Liturgy Office website.