Jubilee of Social Justice

Friday, June 27th, 2025 @ 12:20 pm

Join Caritas Social Action Network as they host the Jubilee of Social Justice in Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for all those involved in Catholic social action within England and Wales.

Saturday 20 September 2025

Join Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) as they host the Jubilee of Social Justice in Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for all those involved in Catholic social action within England and Wales.

Event details

Holy Mass: 12 noon
Chief Celebrant: Most Rev. Malcolm McMahon OP Emeritus Archbishop of Liverpool
Followed by: Light Lunch and Social Action Exhibition in the Pontifical Hall
Reflections from: Leaders in Catholic Social Action

Event poster

CSAN Justice Jubilee – 20 Sept 2025Download

For more information, or to enquire about having a stall at the exhibition, please get in touch with CSAN at bernadette.durcan@csan.org.uk

