Caritas Jubilee of Social Justice Join Caritas Social Action Network as they host the Jubilee of Social Justice in Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for all those involved in Catholic social action within England and Wales.

Saturday 20 September 2025

Event details

Holy Mass: 12 noon

Chief Celebrant: Most Rev. Malcolm McMahon OP Emeritus Archbishop of Liverpool

Followed by: Light Lunch and Social Action Exhibition in the Pontifical Hall

Reflections from: Leaders in Catholic Social Action

Event poster

For more information, or to enquire about having a stall at the exhibition, please get in touch with CSAN at bernadette.durcan@csan.org.uk