Saturday 20 September 2025
Join Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) as they host the Jubilee of Social Justice in Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for all those involved in Catholic social action within England and Wales.
Holy Mass: 12 noon
Chief Celebrant: Most Rev. Malcolm McMahon OP Emeritus Archbishop of Liverpool
Followed by: Light Lunch and Social Action Exhibition in the Pontifical Hall
Reflections from: Leaders in Catholic Social Action
For more information, or to enquire about having a stall at the exhibition, please get in touch with CSAN at bernadette.durcan@csan.org.uk