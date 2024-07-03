It is established and maintained as a College of the University with the agreement of the Governing Body of St. Mary’s University, the Chancellor, and the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Holy See.

Courses are delivered at Allen Hall Seminary and St. Mary’s University. Mater Ecclesiae College is open seminarians and lay people.

Contact

Rev Dr. F Javier Ruiz-Ortiz, STB, SSL, STD

Mater Ecclesiae College

T: 020 7349 5608

E: javierruiz@rcdow.org.uk