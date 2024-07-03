Mater Ecclesiae College (MEC) confers Ecclesiastical Degrees in Theology and Philosophy and constitutes a specialist institute of professional study, training, and research at St Mary's University to further the ministry of evangelisation.
It is established and maintained as a College of the University with the agreement of the Governing Body of St. Mary’s University, the Chancellor, and the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Holy See.
Courses are delivered at Allen Hall Seminary and St. Mary’s University. Mater Ecclesiae College is open seminarians and lay people.
Rev Dr. F Javier Ruiz-Ortiz, STB, SSL, STD
Mater Ecclesiae College
T: 020 7349 5608
E: javierruiz@rcdow.org.uk