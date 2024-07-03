Mater Ecclesiae College

Mater Ecclesiae College (MEC) confers Ecclesiastical Degrees in Theology and Philosophy and constitutes a specialist institute of professional study, training, and research at St Mary's University to further the ministry of evangelisation.

Also in Bishops’ Conference

General Secretary > Plenary Meetings > Publications > Departments > Donate > National Tribunal Service > Fundraising > Recruitment > Agencies > Associated Bodies > Consultative Bodies > Ecclesial Movements > Churchmarketplace > Societies Criteria > More... >

It is established and maintained as a College of the University with the agreement of the Governing Body of St. Mary’s University, the Chancellor, and the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Holy See.

Courses are delivered at Allen Hall Seminary and St. Mary’s University. Mater Ecclesiae College is open seminarians and lay people.

Contact

Rev Dr. F Javier Ruiz-Ortiz, STB, SSL, STD
Mater Ecclesiae College
T: 020 7349 5608
E: javierruiz@rcdow.org.uk