Prayers for Day for Life 2025

Based on the words of Carlo Acutis and Pope Francis

Jesus, You wait for me.

You let yourself be found when I think there is no hope.

I need to set down the burdens of my history, my life, my sins, at Your feet,

to consign to You the weight of my past.

No matter how burdensome, how complicated, how terrible,

it is always possible for me to consign it all to You, my loving and merciful God,

and set out anew of life’s journey.

You show me the sick bed can be a holy place,

where charity and love turn away indifference,

and gratitude nourishes hope.

Suffering can make me feel exiled, cut off,

but with You it is a place of encounter,

a school in which I learn to love and be loved, with humility and grace.

Teach me, Lord, so that I may imitate this in my life.

May the true measure of my life be shown in my relation to those sick and suffering.

May I not banish suffering and those who suffer from my surroundings.

May I not exclude those who are frail and housebound.

Like the Good Samaritan, may I have compassion for those who suffer so much more than me.

Like Saint Carlo Acutis Saint Therese, may I have the strength to embrace life’s sufferings and offer them to You, for the Pope and the Church.

Give me Your hope so that I may not fear,

because with Your death and suffering comes life – eternal life;

something extraordinary awaits us.

Anima Christi

Soul of Christ, sanctify me.

Body of Christ, save me.

Blood of Christ, inebriate me.

Water from the side of Christ, wash me.

Passion of Christ, strengthen me.

O Good Jesus, hear me.

Within your wounds hide me.

Permit me not to be separated from you.

From the wicked foe, defend me.

At the hour of my death, call me

and bid me come to you

That with your saints I may praise you

For ever and ever. Amen.

Prayer of St John Henry Newman

O Lord, support us all the day long of this troublous life, until the shadows lengthen, and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then, Lord, in thy mercy, grant us a safe lodging, a holy rest, and peace at the last. Amen.