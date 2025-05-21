Resource

Resources were created to enable parishes to highlight and pray for Day For Life. Included the Day for Life 2024 Message and Prayers.

Podcast: Hospices “help you live until you die”

With this year’s Day for Life taking as it’s theme care at the end of life, it is fitting that this Catholic News podcast, produced in partnership with the Centre for the Art of Dying Well, goes behind the scenes at St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, East London, to challenge stereotypes and find out how they provide high quality patient-centred care for the dying person.

