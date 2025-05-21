Day for Life 2024 focused on care at the end of life and the need to build a culture of care. The theme was ‘The Lord is my shepherd - Compassion and Hope at the end of life’.
Resources were created to enable parishes to highlight and pray for Day For Life. Included the Day for Life 2024 Message and Prayers.
With this year’s Day for Life taking as it’s theme care at the end of life, it is fitting that this Catholic News podcast, produced in partnership with the Centre for the Art of Dying Well, goes behind the scenes at St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, East London, to challenge stereotypes and find out how they provide high quality patient-centred care for the dying person.
Listen below or visit our podcast section to subscribe.
This year’s message for Day for Life is written by a hospital chaplain, who shares a testimony of compassion, hope and care.
Testimonies from those who care for the dying. We learn through their experiences that proper support and care can make death peaceful.
A scripture reflection for Day for Life focusing on compassion and hope at the end of life.
Do you need help with care at the end of life - either for yourself or others? There are some wonderful organisations that can help you. Here are four that we are profiling.