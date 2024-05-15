Day three – The End of Abortion – Novena for Life

Intercession

May the practice of abortion in our country end.

Prayers

Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be

Reflection

At every stage and in every circumstance, we are held in existence by God’s love. The presence of an illness, disability, or other challenging situation never diminishes the value of a human life. God does not call us to perfection of appearance or abilities, but to perfection in love. Christ invites us to embrace our own lives and the lives of others as true gifts.

Abortion tragically rejects the truth that every life is a good and perfect gift, deserving protection. This violent practice ends the life of a human being at its very beginning and horribly wounds all those involved. But Christ came that we “might have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10), taking on human flesh for the sake of our redemption. May our culture experience the power of God’s transforming love, that all eyes may be opened to the incredible beauty of every human life.

Acts of Reparation (Choose one.)

Take a break from television and the radio today. Consider spending some of that time praying with today’s reflection.

Offer some other sacrifice, prayer, or act of penance that you feel called to do for today’s intention.

One Step Further

Commit to praying once a week for an end to abortion in Ireland.

Read the following information published by the Catholic Bishops of Ireland ahead of the 5th anniversary of the Abortion Referendum in the Republic of Ireland:

Abortion: Changing the Narrative – a Statement of the Catholic Bishops: Information and resources

—–

Day four – Unborn Children

—–

Intercessions and Reflections provided by Pray for Life

—–

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done on earth,

as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Glory be to the Father

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.