Charities working on End of Life

The Centre for the Art of Dying Well

artofdyingwell.org

The mission of the Centre for the Art of Dying Well is to help people to live and die well and be supported in their grief. It brings together many of the best minds, partnering with organisations and individuals to support and develop companionship and community in life and in death. Their website contains resources for people grasping with matters concerning their own death or that of their loved ones. Their work spans across public engagement, policy, research – death, dying and bereavement.

St John’s Hospice

stjohnshospice.org.uk

The Hospice supports more than 4,000 people with life-limiting illnesses and their families across North London each year. Their services include community care, Hospice@Home, day services, inpatient care, social and welfare support, therapies and bereavement support.

Saint Vincent de Paul Society (SVP)

svp.org.uk/visiting-and-befriending

SVP runs the End-of-Life Companionship Project, which involves befriending and accompanying people who are preparing for an imminent death. Volunteers provide companionship and presence, but also practical help and spiritual support.

Living and Dying Well

livinganddyingwell.org.uk

Living and Dying Well is an organisation providing rigorous research and analysis of the evidence surrounding end-of-life issues, particularly assisted suicide and euthanasia. Their aim is to present readers with reliable information on which to form their own views, as well as provide Parliamentarians with rigorous analysis of data for end-of-life debates.