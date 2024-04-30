Day for Life Grant Applications

Who does the Day for Life Fund help?

The Day for Life Fund specifically gives financial assistance to organisations that work on life issues. These include but are not limited to:

Start of life

End of life

Grief relating to start or end of life issues

Pregnancy

Miscarriage

Hospice and terminal care

Dementia care

We welcome applications from organisations that undertake work related to the above topics. If your organisation does something different, but you believe your work relates to life issues, you are still welcome to apply.

How much can I apply for?

We will be offering two types of grants: small grants of up to £10,000 and large grants of up to £50,000.

Small grants will be dispersed and require a report at the end of August 2025 on the project’s outcomes. Any unspent money must be returned at the end of the year (1 May 2025).

Large grants will be dispersed in two parts: firstly 80% will be provided; 20% will then follow after CBCEW receives a mid-year report by the end of March 2025 outlining the progress of the project up to that point and what the remaining 20% will be used for. Any unspent money must be returned at the end of August 2025 in preparation for the next year’s grant allocations in September.

What is the timeline for the 2024-2025 application process?

1 May 2024 – Applications open

– Applications open 23 June 2024 – Applications close

– Applications close September 2024 – Submitted applications will be considered by the bishops and will receive approval from the CaTEW board during the week commencing 16 September. Successful and unsuccessful applicants will be notified of the bishops’ decision during this week. Grants will then be allocated and sent by the end of September.

– Submitted applications will be considered by the bishops and will receive approval from the CaTEW board during the week commencing 16 September. Successful and unsuccessful applicants will be notified of the bishops’ decision during this week. Grants will then be allocated and sent by the end of September. March 2025 – Mid-year reports are due by the end of the month for large grants.

– Mid-year reports are due by the end of the month for large grants. August 2025 – Any unspent money must be returned to the Bishops Conference by the end of the month. End-of-year reports are due for both small and large grants.

What to include in a mid-year and end-of-year report

Please structure your reports using the following headings:

Outcomes achieved

Breakdown of grant money spent

Plans for the next half of the year (only applicable for mid-year reports)

Please note that mid-year reports only need to be submitted by those who have received a large grant.

Key dates for your diary

The following are the key dates for the 2025-2026 application process:

1 May 2025 – Applications open

– Applications open 22 June 2025 – Applications close

How do I apply?

Please make sure that you read all the above information about the Day for Life Fund carefully. To submit your application, please use the form below. Email the completed form with any supporting documents to dayforlife@cbcew.org.uk. Please set the subject heading as ‘Grant Application – Day for Life’.

If you have any questions, please email dayforlife@cbcew.org.uk and we will get back to you as promptly as possible.

Application Form

Donate

If you wish to make a donation towards the Day for Life fund please do so using the secure form below.