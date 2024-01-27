Novena for Life  

This novena, nine days of intercessory prayer, can be prayed in the lead up to Day for Life.

Each day we will start the novena with a prayer, taken from St John Paul II’s concluding comments in his encyclical letter ‘The Gospel of Life’. This will be followed by a reflection and end with the ‘Glory Be’.

What is a Novena?

The word novena is derived from the Latin novem, meaning nine. A novena is a series of prayers and readings that are said for nine consecutive days – usually as a prayer of petition to obtain special graces or to implore special favours.

Day One - Novena for Life

Day One - Novena for Life

The first of nine days of prayer and readings to encourage a flourishing of a culture of life and end abortion.

Day two - Novena for Life

Day two - Novena for Life

Our second day of our Novena for Life focuses on the promotion of a culture of life being the highest priority in our societies

Day Three - Novena for Life

Day Three - Novena for Life

Day Three of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how we will be judged on our treatment of societies weakest members.

Day Four – Novena for Life

Day Four – Novena for Life

Day Four of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how the Womb becomes a place of unutterable violence through abortion.

Day Five – Novena for Life

Day Five – Novena for Life

Our fifth day of our Novena for Life explores the protection of nature and its incompatibility with the justification of abortion.

Day Six- Novena for Life

Day Six- Novena for Life

Day Six of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how we defend the innocence of the unborn and the dignity of Human Life.

Day Seven - Novena for Life

Day Seven - Novena for Life

Day Seven of our Novena for Life calls on us to Stand up for Life, to work and pray against abortion.

Day Eight - Novena for Life

Day Eight - Novena for Life

Day eight of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how abortion is a grave sin, but there is no sin that God’s mercy cannot reach and wipe away when it finds a repentant heart seeking to be reconciled with the Father.

Day Nine – Novena for Life

Day Nine – Novena for Life

The final day of our Novena for Life calls on us to never tire of firmly speaking out in defence of life.