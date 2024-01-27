This novena, nine days of intercessory prayer, can be prayed in the lead up to Day for Life.
Each day we will start the novena with a prayer, taken from St John Paul II’s concluding comments in his encyclical letter ‘The Gospel of Life’. This will be followed by a reflection and end with the ‘Glory Be’.
The word novena is derived from the Latin novem, meaning nine. A novena is a series of prayers and readings that are said for nine consecutive days – usually as a prayer of petition to obtain special graces or to implore special favours.
The first of nine days of prayer and readings to encourage a flourishing of a culture of life and end abortion.
Our second day of our Novena for Life focuses on the promotion of a culture of life being the highest priority in our societies
Day Three of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how we will be judged on our treatment of societies weakest members.
Day Four of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how the Womb becomes a place of unutterable violence through abortion.
Our fifth day of our Novena for Life explores the protection of nature and its incompatibility with the justification of abortion.
Day Six of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how we defend the innocence of the unborn and the dignity of Human Life.
Day Seven of our Novena for Life calls on us to Stand up for Life, to work and pray against abortion.
Day eight of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how abortion is a grave sin, but there is no sin that God’s mercy cannot reach and wipe away when it finds a repentant heart seeking to be reconciled with the Father.
The final day of our Novena for Life calls on us to never tire of firmly speaking out in defence of life.