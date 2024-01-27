Novena for Life  

Each day we will start the novena with a prayer, taken from St John Paul II’s concluding comments in his encyclical letter ‘The Gospel of Life’. This will be followed by a reflection and end with the ‘Glory Be’.

What is a Novena?

The word novena is derived from the Latin novem, meaning nine. A novena is a series of prayers and readings that are said for nine consecutive days – usually as a prayer of petition to obtain special graces or to implore special favours.