Day six – Mothers Choosing Adoption – Novena for Life

Intercession

May expectant mothers choosing foster care or adoption and those in the process of either receive grace and support in embracing this loving option for life.

Prayers

Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be

Reflection

Mothers placing their children into foster care or adoption often face challenges such as having to let their child go. But mothers who make an adoption plan or consider foster care for their children are not letting their children go without difficulty, rather, they are exemplifying the sacrificial love of Christ on the Cross in choosing to do what is best for their children, even at a great cost to themselves. Like Christ, they pour out their bodies and souls for the sake of another. We also consider those parents who through their generosity of spirit are ready to embrace a new life through adoption or foster care.

Today let us reflect on Saint Joseph’s role as the foster-father of Jesus. The evangelists Matthew and Luke present him as the foster father of Jesus, and not as his biological father. Joseph shows us that this type of bond is not an afterthought. This kind of choice is among the highest forms of love, and of fatherhood and motherhood. How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many married couples want to be fathers and mothers but are unable to do so for biological reasons; or, although they already have children, they want to share their family’s affection with those who do not have it. We should not be afraid to choose the path of adoption or foster care.

The Letter to the Hebrews reminds us that, in the face of fears and trials, we can “hold fast to the hope that lies before us. This we have as an anchor of the soul, sure and firm” (Heb 6:18-19). We pray that each expectant mother choosing foster care or adoption will be filled with “the peace of God that surpasses all understanding” (Phil 4:7) as she makes a loving choice for her child. Let us all cling fast to the anchor of hope, for we have received “a spirit of adoption, through which we cry, ‘Abba, Father!’” (Rom 8:15).

Acts of Reparation (Choose one.)

Do you have a sweet tooth? Or do you prefer salty snacks? Pick your favourite kind of treat, and give it up for the day.

Look up one of the Scripture passages from today’s reflection, and spend some time with it in prayer. What is the Lord saying to you?

Offer some other sacrifice, prayer, or act of penance that you feel called to do for today’s intention.

One Step Further

Consider offering a prayer intention to console the hearts and minds of the mothers who have had to make this difficult decision.

Pray that they will have the strength and courage to pursue a life affirming option for their child.

Pray that children in your community would know they are loved by God and understand that He desires to be in relationship with them.

Pray that children in foster care or adoption would experience a feeling of belonging in a foster family, a church community, or a group of friends within your community.

Pray that God would lead them and their birth mothers to full healing as they work through any hurts of the past.

