Day five – Healing After Abortion – Novena for Life

Intercession

May each person suffering from the loss of a child through abortion find hope and healing in Christ.

Prayers

Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be

Reflection

Countless children’s lives have been ended by abortion, and countless parents and family members suffer guilt, grief, and regret—often in silence. Yet God’s greatest desire is to forgive. No matter how far we have each strayed from His side, He says to us, “Don’t be afraid. Draw close to my heart.” Be assured that it is never too late to seek God’s forgiveness in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Consider the parable of the Prodigal Son. After repenting of sinning against his father, he returns from far away to seek forgiveness and work as a servant. But his father sees him approaching, runs to warmly embrace him, and hosts a banquet to celebrate his return. So, too, does God welcome all His children who come to Him in the Sacrament of Reconciliation with contrite hearts, no matter how serious the sin. Let us turn confidently to Our Lord, Who is love and mercy.

Acts of Reparation (Choose one.)

Pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy for today’s intention

Offer some other sacrifice, prayer, or act of penance that you feel called to do for today’s intention.

One Step Further

Read the personal stories of healing from Rachel’s vineyard’s website to gain an understanding of the pain and also the healing that is possible after an abortion.

If a friend confided in you that she had an abortion, remember to listen and respond in a way that brings her closer to healing and forgiveness and perhaps gently suggest to her to reach out to Rachel’s Vineyard for help.

Intercessions and Reflections provided by Pray for Life

