St John Henry Newman – Doctor of the Church

Pope Leo XIV has paved the way for Saint John Henry Newman to be formally declared a 'Doctor of the Church'.
Also in The ChurchThe Pope > The Vatican > Bishops Conference > Statistics > Apostolic Nuncio > Seasons >
In this section you will find a series of useful articles explaining exactly what a ‘Doctor of the Church’ is and why Saint John Henry Newman is a most inspired choice.
Read articles on:
What is a Doctor of the Church?, Faith, Reason, Conscience and Truth, Development of Doctrine, Sensus fidelium: Newman and the people of God, Education: Moral and intellectual ‘under one roof’, Scripture, the Fathers and Ecumenism, and Newman and Ecclesiology.
A ‘Doctor of the Church’ is a man or woman of great holiness and learning whose teaching and wisdom not only resonated with their own contemporaries, but still illuminates, instructs and inspires today.