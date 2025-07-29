Environment 10th Anniversary of Laudato Si’: Sustaining the Impact This online event, Sustaining the Impact, marks the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ groundbreaking encyclical on care for our common home.  icon-home » Events » 10th Anniversary of Laudato Si’: ...

Wednesday, 3 September 2025

This online event marks the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ groundbreaking encyclical on care for our common home. Published in 2015, Laudato Si’ helped shape international conversations on the environment, including influencing the moral framework of the Paris Agreement (COP21). In it, Pope Francis called for an “integral ecology” – one that recognises the deep connection between environmental degradation, social justice, our relationship with God and the rest of humanity.

Ten years on, the message of Laudato Si’ continues to resonate beyond the Catholic Church – from Judaism to Islam to other faith traditions. Drawing on their own teachings, many religious communities have responded in creative and powerful ways.

This event will reflect on the impact that Laudato Si’ has had on the work of the speakers and/or organisations for which the speakers work. The webinar will also examine the spiritual and practical challenges that lie ahead, and the unique role faith communities can play in shaping a just and sustainable future.

Additional Information

When: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 · 7:00 p.m. London (GMT +1:00)

Duration: 1 hour

Price: Free

Language: English

Who can attend? Everyone

Webinar ID: 2dc3a5a33dad

Dial-in available? (listen only): Not available.

Featured Presenters

Philip Booth

Director of Policy and Research at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Christine Allen

CAFOD Director

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg

Senior Rabbi of Masorti Judaism in the UK and Rabbi of the New North London Synagogue

Hannah Woolley

Secretary to the Church of England’s Ethical Investment Advisory Group (EIAG)

Liga Pare

Policy and Research Analyst in International Affairs at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

