10th Anniversary of Laudato Si’: Sustaining the Impact

Tuesday, July 29th, 2025 @ 5:09 pm

This online event, Sustaining the Impact, marks the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ groundbreaking encyclical on care for our common home.

Wednesday, 3 September 2025

This online event marks the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ groundbreaking encyclical on care for our common home. Published in 2015, Laudato Si’ helped shape international conversations on the environment, including influencing the moral framework of the Paris Agreement (COP21). In it, Pope Francis called for an “integral ecology” – one that recognises the deep connection between environmental degradation, social justice, our relationship with God and the rest of humanity.

Ten years on, the message of Laudato Si’ continues to resonate beyond the Catholic Church – from Judaism to Islam to other faith traditions. Drawing on their own teachings, many religious communities have responded in creative and powerful ways.

This event will reflect on the impact that Laudato Si’ has had on the work of the speakers and/or organisations for which the speakers work. The webinar will also examine the spiritual and practical challenges that lie ahead, and the unique role faith communities can play in shaping a just and sustainable future.

Register here

Additional Information

When: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 · 7:00 p.m. London (GMT +1:00) 
Duration: 1 hour
Price: Free
Language: English
Who can attend? Everyone
Webinar ID: 2dc3a5a33dad
Dial-in available? (listen only): Not available.

Featured Presenters

Philip Booth
Director of Policy and Research at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Christine Allen
CAFOD Director

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg
Senior Rabbi of Masorti Judaism in the UK and Rabbi of the New North London Synagogue

Hannah Woolley
Secretary to the Church of England’s Ethical Investment Advisory Group (EIAG)

Liga Pare
Policy and Research Analyst in International Affairs at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Reserve your spot here

