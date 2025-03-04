Lent is a time for turning again to the practice of our faith - in prayer, self-denial (fasting) and practical generosity (almsgiving).
Lent is a 40-day fast — a reference to the time Jesus spent being tempted in the desert. It’s a time when we can prepare our hearts for the remembrance of Christ’s death. Our observance of Lent culminates in the solemn celebrations of Holy Week when on Palm Sunday we follow Christ from his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem to the foot of the Cross as sorrowful bystanders to His Passion, before rolling back the stone of the empty tomb and the joy of the Resurrection.
The six-week period is dedicated to prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in preparation for this great celebration of Christ’s Paschal Mystery in the Easter Triduum.
Lent is a spiritual springtime. It’s a joyful season, as the Roman Liturgy puts it, a time when God wants to give us new grace and new life.Rt Rev. Philip Egan, Bishop of Portsmouth
You can read Pope Francis’ Message for Lent 2025 here.
Ash Wednesday is the doorway into this season of renewal. It is celebrated this year on Wednesday, 5 March.
“When our God reveals Himself, His message is always one of freedom,” Pope Francis says in the opening of his Message to the faithful for Lent 2024.
This Lent, CAFOD are calling all Catholics to walk 200km in 40 days to help fight Global Poverty.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent - a time for prayer, self-denial (fasting) and practical generosity (almsgiving).
A series of reflections for Lent beginning on Ash Wednesday and finshing on Easter Sunday, focusing on the Sundays readings
Our offices, agencies and dioceses offer content to help your spiritual journey through Lent 2022. Here we provide links to some of those resources.
As we travel on a journey of faith through Christ's passion, death and resurrection, this audio series, Lent and Easter at the Movies, relates a series of films to the day's Gospel reading.