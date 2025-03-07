Lent Project 2025

Lent is a sacred season of preparation, inviting us to journey with Christ through prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. As we follow Jesus from the wilderness to the Cross and ultimately to the joy of the Resurrection, we are called to deepen our faith and renew our commitment to God.
This resource provides reflections for Ash Wednesday, each Sunday of Lent, Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. Each entry includes a scripture reference, reflection, prayer, and suggested action to help you engage more fully with this holy season. May this journey draw you closer to the heart of Christ and renew your spirit in faith and love.
As we begin Lent, we recall how Jesus spent forty days in the wilderness, facing temptation yet remaining faithful to the Father.
On the mountain, Jesus is transfigured, revealing His divine nature to Peter, James, and John. This moment of glory reminds us that suffering is not the end of the story. In our own lives, we experience both hardship and moments of grace.
Jesus calls us to repentance, emphasising that tragedies are not punishments but reminders of our need for conversion. The parable of the barren fig tree illustrates God's patience and mercy, offering us time to bear fruit.
The parable of the Prodigal Son illustrates the infinite mercy of God. The father’s unconditional love for his wayward son reflects the Lord’s own love for us, no matter how far we may have strayed.