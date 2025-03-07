Lent Project 2025

Lent: A Sacred Season of Preparation

Lent is a sacred season of preparation, inviting us to journey with Christ through prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. As we follow Jesus from the wilderness to the Cross and ultimately to the joy of the Resurrection, we are called to deepen our faith and renew our commitment to God.

This resource provides reflections for Ash Wednesday, each Sunday of Lent, Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. Each entry includes a scripture reference, reflection, prayer, and suggested action to help you engage more fully with this holy season. May this journey draw you closer to the heart of Christ and renew your spirit in faith and love.