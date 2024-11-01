Wednesday, 13 November, 5:30pm

Join the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales as they pause for an hour in the middle of their autumn plenary meeting to kneel in front of the Blessed Sacrament to pray for the dignity of human life and to uphold a culture of life in our countries.

They will gather in the Chapel of the Holy Family at Hinsley Hall, Leeds, to unite in compassionate action in light of the bill passing through parliament that seeks to legalise assisted suicide. The holy hour will end with Evening Prayer before a concluding Benediction.

Pray with the Bishops

We would encourage Catholics, in their churches or in their homes, to join in prayerful solidarity with the Bishops to create a powerful moment of prayer throughout our lands promoting the intrinsic dignity of every person.

Download

Here you can download a simple two-page A4 PDF with suggested readings, intercessions and reflections to accompany your time of prayer, whether this is in church in front of the Blessed Sacrament, or in your own home.

Cardinal’s reflection

We offer our prayers this holy hour for the dignity of human life. In particular our focus is on the end of life and praying together in front of the Blessed Sacrament that assisted suicide will not become law in our lands. This would greatly diminish the importance and innate value of every human person, akin to saying that our life is not a gift of God. Instead we would be asserting that life is our own possession to do with as we choose. But we are far more important than that. We are a gift of God – a gift that is freely given. Then, when God is ready, we are called back to Him.

During this holy hour, we pray that many minds and hearts will be open to this beautiful and great truth about the value, importance, and beauty of every human person. We pray passionately that we will not take a step in legislation that promotes a so-called ‘right to die’, that will quite likely become a duty to die and place pressure on doctors and medical staff to help take life rather than to care, protect, and heal.

When you are praying, please remember those who offer such care and accompaniment to people facing their last days and hours. Especially pray for those who work in palliative care – nurses, doctors, people who are home visitors. They do a wonderful job with care and compassion, but they need more resources. That is what we should be investing in, not a piece of legislation that leaves us vulnerable and under pressure to seek an end to our life.

This is an important moment in our history. Please write to your MP and express your view to that member of Parliament. Many have not yet made up their minds how to vote.

May God bless us all, bless our countries, and bless those who make our laws with courage to embrace and uphold a culture of life.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Opposing Assisted Suicide

We are calling on Catholics in England and Wales to unite in prayer and compassionate action to oppose assisted suicide. The Bishops renew that call now, urgently, as on Friday, 29 November, the House of Commons will hear the Second Reading of a new bill on assisted suicide tabled by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. This is another attempt to legalise assisted suicide and we need you to contact your MP to voice your opposition.

Please visit our page of resources on assisted suicide. Here you will find content that explains why we oppose assisted suicide, provides answers to FAQs, helps Catholics to quickly and easily contact their MP, provides further information on hospice care, and more.

