Lent Third Sunday of Lent Jesus calls us to repentance, emphasising that tragedies are not punishments but reminders of our need for conversion. The parable of the barren fig tree illustrates God's patience and mercy, offering us time to bear fruit.

Theme: The Call to Repentance

Gospel: Luke 13:1-9

First Reading: Exodus 3:1-8a, 13-15

Psalm: Psalm 102(103):1-4, 6-8, 11

Second Reading: 1 Corinthians 10:1-6, 10-12

Reflection

Jesus calls us to repentance, emphasising that tragedies are not punishments but reminders of our need for conversion. The parable of the barren fig tree illustrates God’s patience and mercy, offering us time to bear fruit. Are we taking this opportunity to grow spiritually? What areas of our lives need transformation?

Moses’ encounter with God in the burning bush reveals a God who hears the cries of His people and desires their freedom. Similarly, God seeks to liberate us from sin and lead us to new life. This Lent, let us respond to His call with open hearts.

Prayer

Merciful God, you call us to repentance, not in fear, but in love. Like the barren fig tree, we are given time to grow—help us to use this season well. Show us the areas of our lives that need transformation and give us the grace to bear good fruits filled with love. Just as You heard the cries of Your people, hear us now as we seek freedom from sin. Open our hearts to Your call and lead us to new life in You. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Action Step

Identify a habit or behaviour that distances you from God and make a conscious effort to change it, seeking His assistance through prayer.