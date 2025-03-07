Lent Second Sunday of Lent On the mountain, Jesus is transfigured, revealing His divine nature to Peter, James, and John. This moment of glory reminds us that suffering is not the end of the story. In our own lives, we experience both hardship and moments of grace.  icon-home » Events » Lent » Lent Project 2025 » Second Sunday of Lent

Theme: The Transfiguration of the Lord

Gospel: Luke 9:28b-36

First Reading: Genesis 15:5-12, 17-18

Psalm: Psalm 26(27):1, 7-9, 13-14

Second Reading: Philippians 3:17–4:1

Reflection

On the mountain, Jesus is transfigured, revealing His divine nature to Peter, James, and John. This moment of glory reminds us that suffering is not the end of the story. In our own lives, we experience both hardship and moments of grace. The Transfiguration encourages us to trust in God’s greater plan. Are there areas where you struggle to trust God? How can you open your heart to His presence?

The disciples were terrified yet also filled with awe at this revelation of Jesus’ glory. Often, we too fear the unknown or struggle to comprehend God’s plan. Yet, the voice from heaven calls us to listen to Jesus. This Lent, let us strive to truly hear Him and follow His guidance.

Prayer

Lord Jesus, as we journey through Lent, help us to trust in Your plan, even when we face trials and uncertainty. Like the disciples on the mountain, may we behold Your glory and listen to Your voice. Open our hearts to Your presence, deepen our faith, and guide us to follow You with courage. May this season of repentance transform us, drawing us ever closer to You. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Action Step

Reflect on a personal challenge and pray for the strength to trust in God’s guidance, even when the way forward seems unclear.