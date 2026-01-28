World Day for Consecrated Life

2 February 2026

Welcome

In 1997 St John Paul II instituted a ‘World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life’ on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, also known as Candlemas Day, which highlights the fact that Christ is the light of the world through the symbolic lighting of the candles. Just like the candles we too, the consecrated men and women need to share the light of Christ to all the people. Each year the Church has thanked God for the gift of the different forms of consecrated life and pray that our Church will continue to be enriched by the life and witness of consecrated men and women.

Holy Father Pope Leo XIV

In an audience for the Jubilee of Consecrated Life, Pope Leo XIV praises the centuries of service that consecrated people have offered the Church, and thanks them for their hidden daily gestures to sustain the Church worldwide. ”United with Him, and in Him with one another, your small lights become like the path of a luminous trail in the great plan of peace and salvation that God has for humanity.” ​​

Pastoral Letter from Most Rev. Malcolm McMahon OP

Simeon and Anna remind those who have consecrated their lives to God that after long and devout lives there is always hope. And it is the presence of consecrated people that gives hope to the world, especially the hope that is Jesus Christ.

Resources

The National Office for Vocation (NOV) have prepared resources for the day.