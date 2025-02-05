St Bakhita Day

“Human trafficking is a crime against humanity. We must unite our efforts to free victims and stop this crime.” Pope Francis

With over 136,000 people in Britain and an estimated 50 million worldwide trapped in modern slavery, the crime of human trafficking has become one of the most pervasive of our time. Tackling this crisis requires a united effort from all sectors of society, including law enforcement, civil organisations, and faith communities.

The Santa Marta Group serves as a powerful catalyst for systemic change, uniting leaders from civil society, law enforcement, businesses, faith groups, and local communities to work together to combat human trafficking and work toward its eradication.

Feast Day of St Josephine Bakhita – 8 February

On 8 February, the feast day of St Josephine Bakhita, the Patron Saint of victims of human trafficking, we remember and pray for the 50 million victims of this evil trade in human beings. With as many as 50 million victims of human trafficking around the world, we call on all states to re-priorities efforts to end this evil market in humans as they pledged to do with Sustainable Development Goal 8.7 in 2015. This will require increased funding of the appropriate state agencies, and increased collaboration between state actors, police, civil society and business.

Learn more about St Josephine Bakhita here.

What to do if you suspect human trafficking?

If you suspect human trafficking but are unsure whether to act, remember that reporting your concerns can make a critical difference. Look for signs of exploitation, such as individuals appearing fearful, isolated, or controlled by others.

United Kingdom

Call the police at 999, or Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 to report the crime anonymously:

Ireland

Call the Guarda at 999, or their Confidential Line Free-phone at 1800 666 111

The Police, Crimestoppers and Garda are equipped to handle sensitive information and respond appropriately to potential human trafficking situations.

Trust your instincts. It’s better to report than to stay silent when someone might need help. By contacting the appropriate authorities, you contribute to breaking the cycle of exploitation and helping victims regain their freedom and dignity.

Understanding Human Trafficking

Victims of human trafficking are coerced into working for little or no pay, forced into exploitative sex work, subjected to forced marriages or made to engage in criminal activities. Essentially, they are stripped of their individual freedom. While certain countries and regions may have specific vulnerabilities, the effects of human trafficking are global, impacting every country across the world.

Human trafficking can be found across all sectors, from the food we consume to the products we purchase. Although there is no singular legal definition, the term “modern slavery” is often used to encompass various forms of exploitation, such as forced labour and debt bondage.

Human trafficking refers to situations of exploitation where individuals are unable to escape due to threats, violence, coercion, deception, or abuse of power.

How to Spot Human Trafficking?

Recognising human trafficking is key to combating it. Look out for:

Restricted freedom of movement or isolation

Lack of personal identification or documentation

Evidence of poor living conditions or unusual working hours.

Bakhita House

Caritas Bakhita House is a triage centre for the emergency placement of women escaping human trafficking and its function is to support the beginnings of the restorative process. You can find out more by visiting the Bakhita House section on Caritas Westminster’s website.

Prayer

O God, who led Saint Josephine Bakhita from abject slavery

to the dignity of being your daughter and a bride of Christ,

grant, we pray, that by her example

we may show constant love for the Lord Jesus crucified,

remaining steadfast in charity

and prompt to show compassion.

Through Christ our Lord.