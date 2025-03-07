First Sunday of Lent

Theme: The Temptation of Christ

Gospel: Luke 4:1-13

First Reading: Deuteronomy 26:4-10

Psalm: Psalm 90(91):1-2, 10-15

Second Reading: Romans 10:8-13

Reflection

As we begin Lent, we recall how Jesus spent forty days in the wilderness, facing temptation yet remaining faithful to the Father. This time of testing prepared Him for His mission. In our own lives, we are also called to turn away from sin and align ourselves more fully with God’s will. Repentance is not just about avoiding wrongdoing but about actively choosing a life of grace and renewal. Where is God calling you to change this Lent? What distractions keep you from Him?

Jesus’ time in the wilderness reminds us that spiritual growth often comes through trials. It is in the desert moments of life that we encounter God most profoundly. As we enter this Lenten season, let us embrace the invitation to reflect, repent, and renew our hearts.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, as we journey through Lent, help us turn away from sin and draw closer to You. Like Jesus in the wilderness, may we remain steadfast in faith, embracing Your call to renewal. Strengthen us in our trials, guide us in our weaknesses, and fill our hearts with Your grace. May this season transform us, so we may live more fully in Your love. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Action Step

Take time for a personal examination of conscience and commit to one specific way you can draw closer to God this week.