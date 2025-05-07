Photos from Rome

Our photographer, Marcin Mazur, has been in Rome, where he documented the funeral of Pope Francis and continues to cover the events surrounding the Conclave.
Also in EventsDay of Prayer > A Moment of Unity & Prayer for Peace > Baptism Conference > We Believe - A Festival of Catholic Life > Oppose Assisted Suicide > Remember Me > Two-Child Cap > Synodal Church > Jubilee 2025 > Pray for Peace in Ukraine > The God Who Speaks > Cost of Living > Previous Events >
Our photographer, Marcin Mazur, has been in Rome, where he documented the funeral of Pope Francis and continues to cover the events surrounding the Conclave. This section presents a selection of his photographs.
Photos taken by our photographer, Marcin Mazur, in St Peter’s Square, Rome, following the death of Pope Francis.