Photos from Rome

Our photographer, Marcin Mazur, has been in Rome, where he documented the funeral of Pope Francis and continues to cover the events surrounding the Conclave.

St Peter’s Square after the death of Pope Francis

Photos taken by our photographer, Marcin Mazur, in St Peter’s Square, Rome, following the death of Pope Francis.