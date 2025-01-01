Scripture

Sunday of the Word of God

The Third Sunday of Ordinary Time is the 'Sunday of the Word of God' - a day, instituted by Pope Francis on the Feast of Saint Jerome in 2019, devoted to the celebration and study of Sacred Scripture.

Sunday, 26 January 2025

Devoting a specific Sunday of the liturgical year to the word of God can enable the Church to experience anew how the risen Lord opens up for us the treasury of his word and enables us to proclaim its unfathomable riches before the world.

Pope Francis, Aperuit illis

This year the Sunday of the Word of God falls on 26 January. It is devoted to the celebration, study and dissemination of the word of God.

Resources

Sunday of the Word Of God – Logo
Flyer 2025
Liturgy Pastoral Guide
Enthronement of Gospels
Blessing of Bibles
Rite of Commissioning Renewal
Guidelines – Sunday of the Word of God

