World Mission Sunday is observed annually on the second to last Sunday of October, and this year it falls on 19 October. It is a day when Catholics around the world come together in prayer, solidarity, and support for the Church’s mission work.

For World Mission Day in the Jubilee Year 2025, the central message of which is hope (cf. Bull Spes Non Confundit, 1), Pope Francis chose the motto: ‘Missionaries of Hope Among all Peoples’. It reminds individual Christians and the entire Church, the community of the baptised, of our fundamental vocation to be, in the footsteps of Christ, messengers and builders of hope. I trust that it will be for everyone a time of grace with the faithful God who has given us new birth in the risen Christ ‘to a living hope’ (cf. 1 Peter 1:3-4).