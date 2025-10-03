World Mission Sunday – the one day in the year when the entire global Church comes together in support of mission – will happen on 19 October 2025.
World Mission Sunday is observed annually on the second to last Sunday of October, and this year it falls on 19 October. It is a day when Catholics around the world come together in prayer, solidarity, and support for the Church’s mission work.
For World Mission Day in the Jubilee Year 2025, the central message of which is hope (cf. Bull Spes Non Confundit, 1), Pope Francis chose the motto: ‘Missionaries of Hope Among all Peoples’. It reminds individual Christians and the entire Church, the community of the baptised, of our fundamental vocation to be, in the footsteps of Christ, messengers and builders of hope. I trust that it will be for everyone a time of grace with the faithful God who has given us new birth in the risen Christ ‘to a living hope’ (cf. 1 Peter 1:3-4).
The theme for this year, selected by Pope Francis, is inspired by the Gospel of Matthew: “Go and Invite Everyone to the Banquet.”
World Mission Sunday – the one day in the year when the entire global Church comes together in support of mission – will happen on 20 October 2023.
World Mission Sunday happend on 23 October 2022 with the theme: ‘‘You shall be my witnesses’ – Acts 1:8'
World Mission Sunday happend on 24 October 2021 with the theme: ‘We cannot but speak about what we have seen and heard’ (Acts 4:20)
World Mission Sunday 2020 is on 18 October. Will you join us to share God’s love with those near and far?