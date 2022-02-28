Lent is a 40-day fast — a reference to the time Jesus spent being tempted in the desert. It’s a time when we can prepare our hearts for the remembrance of Christ’s death. Our observance of Lent culminates in the solemn celebrations of Holy Week when on Palm Sunday we follow Christ from his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem to the foot of the Cross as sorrowful bystanders to His Passion, before rolling back the stone of the empty tomb and the joy of the Resurrection.

The six-week period is dedicated to prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in preparation for this great celebration of Christ’s Paschal Mystery in the Easter Triduum.

Lent is the time to reset our patterns so that there is time for God in our hearts and in our weekly routines. You know well that the highest form of prayer is the celebration of the Eucharist. It is here, above all other places, that the Lord wishes to fill us with his gifts, so that we, in turn, can offer those gifts to others. And then, when we give that which we have received, we bring this precious light of Christ into our world. Cardinal Vincent Nichols

You can read Pope Francis’ Message for Lent 2022 here.

Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday is the doorway into this season of renewal. It is celebrated this year on Wednesday, 2 March.

Lent in 2022

As well as the important spiritual instruments of Lent – prayer, self-denial (fasting) and practical generosity (almsgiving) there is a twin focus this year.

Back to Church

During the last two years of the pandemic, our way of life was severely curtailed. We were in ‘lockdown’. At one time, for three months, even the doors of our churches were firmly closed. Being unable to enter the House of God and to take part fully in the celebration of the Mass was, for many, an experience of real dismay and pain. Describing Christ as the “best antidote” to the darkness of the pandemic, the loneliness it has brought and the lack of clear hope for the future, Cardinal Vincent Nichols has appealed for the Catholic community to help those back to church who may have fallen into another pattern on Sundays.

“We are again able to fashion the way of life that we choose. The doors of our churches can stay wide open. Yet, as you know, many have not resumed the pattern of coming to church, week by week. Other activities have filled that space. For some, the thirst for being at Mass, for celebrating life-giving sacraments, has diminished.

“This is where I ask for your help. I would like you to be ready to approach those whom you know, and who are not present here today, with a word of invitation for them to join us. I know this is not easy. You may well feel it is an intrusive thing to do. Also, taking the step across the threshold of the church can be daunting for someone who has been away for a long time. So I ask you to exercise great deference and kindness when approaching them, perhaps offering to accompany them on this return journey.

“I make this request now not simply because fear and restrictions are eased, but because we are approaching Lent, the traditional and powerful season of our renewal in faith. Beginning on Ash Wednesday we respond to the Lord’s invitation to come forward and meet him afresh. He invites us to come through the doors of the church to stand before him and receive his blessing, his mark of mercy.”

Prayer and Fasting for Peace

Pope Francis has invited the Catholic faithful to make 2 March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace: “I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war,” he said.

Understandably, the key focus at this time is Ukraine. Many bishops and priests will pray on Ash Wednesday in their cathedrals and churches for peace in Ukraine.