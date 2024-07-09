The World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly falls on Sunday 28 July 2024. Pope Francis has given it the theme "Do not cast me off in my old age" c.f. Psalm 71:9
Also in Previous EventsDays of Prayer > Day for Consecrated Life > Holocaust Memorial Day > Election 2024 > Ethics and Practice > Migrants and Refugees Day > Sunday of the Word > World Mission Sunday > Marriage Week 2024 > World Day of Prayer > World Youth Day > St Bernadette Relics > Peace Sunday 2024 > An Introduction to CST > More... >
Sunday, 28 July 2024
Here you can read the full message from the Holy Father as well as a filmed reflection from President of the Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Vincent Nichols. You can also use our prayers and links to help you celebrate the day.
As the Pope says, we should cherish the elderly and recognise that there’s no retirement age from the work of proclaiming the Gospel and handing down traditions to grandchildren.
Pope Francis has instituted a World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. The theme of the third World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly is, “His mercy is from age to age” (Lk 1:50) which takes us back to the joyful meeting between the young Mary and her elderly relative Elizabeth.
On this special day in which we celebrate grandparents and the elderly we pray for Mary, Mother of all the living, to keep grandparents constantly in her care.
Pope Francis' message for the second World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly reassures the older generation that Old age is no time to give up and lower the sails, but a season of enduring fruitfulness: a new mission awaits us and bids us look to the future.
Pope Francis has instituted a World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. Identifying with the more senior members of our society, he says “The whole Church is close to you – to us – and cares about you, loves you and does not want to leave you alone!”