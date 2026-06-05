Bishop McAleenan welcomes new campaign defending asylum

The Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) UK, in partnership with the Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) and the St Vincent de Paul Society have launched the new “Welcome the Stranger” campaign.

The campaign highlights the barriers which refugees and asylum seekers face when seeking sanctuary in the United Kingdom and calls upon the government to restore dignity in the asylum system.

The campaign invites Christians across the UK to join together in standing alongside refugees through prayer, awareness-raising and through writing to the Prime Minister, asking him to end immigration detention, restore the right to asylum and put dignity and protection at the heart of the asylum system.

Commenting on the campaign, Bishop McAleenan, the lead bishop for migrants and refugees, said:

“It is well known that many risk dangerous journeys in search of safety and a chance to rebuild their lives. They do so because safe and accessible routes are unavailable to them.

“I therefore warmly welcome the ’Welcome the Stranger’ campaign initiated by CSAN, St Vincent de Paul Society and Jesuit Refugee Service UK in defence of the right to seek asylum in the UK.

“I encourage Catholics to engage with the campaign however they can and stand in solidarity with those forced to flee their homes.”

For more information about the campaign and how you can get involved, please visit the JRS website.