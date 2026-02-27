St. John Damascene gave a classic definition of prayer: "Prayer is the raising of one's mind and heart to God or the requesting of good things from God" (CCC, no. 2559, citing St. John Damascene, De Fide Orth. 3, 24).
Join us as we pray the 'Our Father' using a diverse cross-section of the world's languages.
These resources have been produced to draw people to a deeper encounter with Jesus through Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament.
October is a month dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary. The Rosary is a pattern of prayer popular among Christians.
We Dare To Say is a resource for faith-sharing groups on The Lord's Prayer structured over five weeks.