Environment Season of Creation: A Journey of Education and Ecological Conversion  icon-home » Events » Season of Creation: A Journey of Ed...

Webinar

1 October 6pm – 7pm

Sign up here: via Zoom

Laudato Si’ calls for education to promote environmental citizenship; an education which is, by its very nature, a lifelong journey of formation. Pope Francis suggested that education is designed not merely to promote knowledge but also to “instil good habits”. In this sense, education is a way of shaping how we live in relationship with God, Creation and one another.

Held to celebrate the Season of Creation, the webinar will seek to explore the theme chosen by the World Council of Churches, “Immersion in Living Water”, through the lens of education – not as something confined to schools or academia, but as a lifelong journey of formation, ecological conversion, and daily habits and actions.

The event is aimed at educators in schools, students, parents, parishioners and all those who wish to respond to the Church’s call to care for Creation. It will showcase practical examples of environmental education, care for our common home in school curricula, and parish-based action. In doing so, it will highlight how our efforts can “call forth a goodness which, albeit unseen, inevitably tends to spread”. Speakers will consider how the Catholic community can foster ecological awareness rooted in faith. They will explore how education and formation can inspire practical action, strengthen ‘a culture of care’ for our common home and inspire future generations to act as responsible custodians of the environment.

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Sign up here: via Zoom

Chair: Bishop John Arnold, Lead Bishop for Environment

Speakers:

Dr Maureen Glackin

Dr Maureen Glackin has enjoyed a varied career in education. She worked in secondary and primary schools before joining St Mary’s university where she held a series of roles culminating in her appointment as Head of the School of Education, Theology & Leadership. Since leaving St Mary’s, Maureen has worked as General Secretary of the Catholic Independent Schools’ Conference and is now Senior Education Policy Adviser at the Catholic Education Service. She continues to present, publish and write on her research interests in Catholic education, particularly school chaplaincy, the purpose and mission of Catholic education in contemporary society and the identity, witness and formation of the teacher and leader in a Catholic educational setting.

John Paul de Quay

John Paul is co-founder of The Ecological Conversion Group Charity and The Journey to 2030 project. Making use of his background in biology and illustration, John Paul aims to make accessible the Church’s doctrine on care of creation.

Jakub Kowalewski

Dr Jakub Kowalewski is Senior Research Fellow at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, where he is part of the Guardians of Creation Project, a research programme supporting ecological conversion in the Church. Jakub is the author of the book A Philosophy of Climate Apocalypticism (2025) and the editor of an interdisciplinary volume The Environmental Apocalypse (2023). This year, Jakub has been selected as one of the BBC/ Arts and Humanities Research Council New Generation Thinkers.

Martin Johnson

Martin Johnson has led Sacred Heart R.C. Primary School & Teach Heart Alliance (formerly Heart Teaching School Alliance), Westhoughton, since January 2006. He was a National Leader of Education (until 2025 when the programme concluded), also served as chair of the SSAT Primary Advisory Board from 2013 to 2024, and has presented at several national conferences on curriculum and innovation. Martin’s specialisms include leadership & curriculum innovation, including outdoor learning and use of media. Sacred Heart has over 400 pupils on roll from Reception to Year 6, and also has an urban farm on site, with a focus on stewardship. He is currently the Foundation Director of the Romero Catholic Academy Trust.