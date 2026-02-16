This area of the website does not relate to international pilgrimages and commercial operators. Instead it focuses on pilgrimage routes in England and Wales. We also profile the two national shrines – The National Catholic Shrine and Basilica of Our Lady at Walsingham, and The National Catholic Shrine of St Winefride, Holywell, north Wales.

Walking Pilgrimages

The Hearts in Search of God project promotes and supports walking pilgrimages in England and Wales. These Pilgrim Ways can be walked from the cathedral of each of our dioceses to one or more shrines within the same diocese. The Ways are an opportunity for Christians to deepen their faith, and for people of all faiths and none to share in the experience of a walking pilgrimage in a Catholic context.

The project lead for ‘Hearts in Search of God’ is Phil McCarthy and the episcopal patron is the Right Reverend Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham.

All Pilgrim Ways are supported with interactive maps, walking directions, GPX files and background notes.