The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, established by law as a permanent institution with juridical personality, is the assembly of bishops and those Ordinaries equivalent to bishops of these two countries exercising together certain pastoral offices for Christ’s faithful of their territory.
The purpose of the Conference is to promote, in accordance with the law and with the form of the apostolate adapted to the circumstances of time and place, the mission and activity of the Church in favour of all people (Canon 447).
The Statutes of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales contain information about:
