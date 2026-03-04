CBCEW Statutes of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales Statutes of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, the assembly of bishops, and those Ordinaries equivalent to bishops, of these two countries exercising together certain pastoral offices for Christ’s faithful of their territory.  icon-home » The Church » Bishops’ Conference » Statutes of the Catholic Bishops...

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, established by law as a permanent institution with juridical personality, is the assembly of bishops and those Ordinaries equivalent to bishops of these two countries exercising together certain pastoral offices for Christ’s faithful of their territory.

Purpose

The purpose of the Conference is to promote, in accordance with the law and with the form of the apostolate adapted to the circumstances of time and place, the mission and activity of the Church in favour of all people (Canon 447).

Statutes

The Statutes of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales contain information about:

The structure of the Conference;

Details of the Plenary Assembly and voting;

The Standing Committee (or Permanent Council) and how it is constituted;

The General Secretariat of the Bishops’ Conference and its departments, committees and agencies

A note on various norms.

You can download a PDF of the Statutes: