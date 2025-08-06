Sunday, 14 September 2025

Education Sunday falls on the second Sunday of September (14 September, in 2025) just as the new academic year starts and is one of the oldest Days of Special Prayer in England and Wales, established 175 years ago in 1848. It provides an opportunity to celebrate and give thanks to all involved in making Catholic schools places of enlightenment, as well as to look forward in anticipation of the year ahead.

To help celebrate, the CES has provided a range of resources: