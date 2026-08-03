Bishop McAleenan echoes Prime Minister’s call for safe migration routes

Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Bishops’ Conference, has welcomed new Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s comments on migrant Channel crossings this morning in Dover, 3 August, in which he recognised that, “we also need to build a system that offers safe routes for people as well, because that also takes away the selling point of the gangs.”

The Catholic Church has long advocated for the creation of safe and legal routes for migration. In their 2023 document, Love the Stranger1, the bishops stated:

“We recognise that trafficking and slavery are exacerbated by a lack of accessible alternatives for migration or seeking sanctuary – efforts to tackle trafficking and slavery must therefore go beyond more active law enforcement; we also need to support people to flourish in their homelands, establish more safe routes for migrants and refugees, and work to eliminate the demand for those services that slave labour continues to meet.”

Following the Prime Minister’s comments, Bishop McAleenan said:

“I welcome Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s acknowledgement that, if we are to prevent people from making dangerous Channel crossings, safe and legal routes must be established. Without them, vulnerable people are too often forced to undertake perilous journeys or fall into the hands of human trafficking gangs. His willingness to work collaboratively with other European countries to address this matter is also most welcome.

“At the same time, I trust that our new government will make decisions rooted in compassion, recognising the often desperate circumstances that compel people to migrate.”

Bishop McAleenan added: “I hope that our leaders will avoid the tendency to treat those fleeing conflict and violence with suspicion or hostility, but with full awareness of the reality of the causes of migration.”

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1 Love the Stranger is a document of the International Affairs department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.