Let’s Journey Together

Sunday 23 – Friday 28 June 2024

With the support of the ‘Isaiah Journey’, the Jesuit Institute is offering a week of guided prayer for those who have been affected by the scandal of clergy abuse in the Catholic Church. Whether you have been affected directly or indirectly by this issue, we invite you to explore your relationship with God as it is in your life just now. During the week, we will invite you to commit to a minimum of 30 minutes of personal prayer each day and up to 45 minutes daily to speak online about your experience in prayer with a spiritual director at a time that suits you. There will be an experienced team of spiritual directors working on this retreat, both priests and lay people, men and women.

There is no charge for this retreat.

For more information contact: JI-Director@jesuit.org.uk