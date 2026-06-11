Bishop McAleenan on Refugee Week: Remember those who have suffered or died seeking safety

From 15-21 June, communities across England and Wales will be celebrating Refugee Week, an annual opportunity to recognise the contributions, resilience and dignity of refugees and others who are seeking sanctuary.

This year’s theme, ‘Courage’, aims to highlight the strength of those who have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety and a new beginning.

Speaking on theme, Bishop Paul McAleenan, the Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said:

“As we celebrate Refugee Week and its theme of ‘Courage’, we acknowledge the resilience and hope shown by refugees and asylum seekers.

“As Pope Leo reminded us during the Jubilee Year, their journeys often bear witness to remarkable faith, courage and determination in the face of great hardship.“

Bishop McAleenan noted: “To see the humanity and dignity of every person requires the courage to reach out and welcome refugees, resisting those voices which seek to sow fear or division in our communities. They are our brothers and sisters, made in the image of God. By welcoming them we bear witness to the Gospel’s call to love our neighbour.”

To assist Catholic community and its networks to mark and celebrate the Refugee Week, Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) has produced a range of resources. The material includes information on the “Love the Stranger: Defend Asylum” campaign, Prayer Vigil and a Collective Worship Resource for Young People. All resources are free and can be accessed here.

Bishop McAleenan added: “I encourage everyone to take part in Refugee Week events in their local communities and to join me on 15 June at the prayer vigil outside the Home Office in London, remembering all those who have suffered or died while seeking safety and a better future.”