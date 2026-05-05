The study of Catholic bioethics to serve the common good helps inform and uphold Catholic principles - moral and ethical - arising from clinical practice and biomedical research.
The Bishops of England and Wales passionately defend the intrinsic dignity of human life from conception to natural death, and, where appropriate, they consult with leading Catholic bioethicists on matters of shared concern.
A digital library of resources produced by the Anscombe Bioethics Centre - the former Oxford-based research institute that served the Catholic Church in the UK and Ireland.