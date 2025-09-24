Bishop McAleenan’s message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2025

Every year the World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR) is celebrated on the last Sunday of September but this year, to coincide with the Jubilee of Migrants, the day will be celebrated over the weekend of 4 and 5 October. The theme is Migrants, missionaries of hope, emphasising the resilience and faith of migrants and refugees in the face of hardship.

It is our obligation to try and understand why migrants appear among us; our duty is to care for those who seek refuge in our country. Bishop Paul McAleenan

Our Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, Bishop Paul McAleenan, offers this message for the day.

Full message

This year, 2025, the annual World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be celebrated on the 4 and 5 October. In Rome, in this year of Jubilee, Pope Leo will preside over two days of celebrations and festivities.

Closer to home in England and Wales, parishes and schools will also mark the event. It is a day for acknowledging the presence of migrants and refugees in our communities, celebrating their contribution and becoming more aware of the difficulties they encounter.

The World Day of Migrants and Refugees is not a new event – it has been marked in the Catholic Church since 1914 – an indication that the movement of people from their homeland is not a recent phenomenon. Throughout history, people have migrated in search for a better life for themselves and their families. However, the number of displaced people is growing due to war, persecution, poverty and the climate emergency which is robbing many people of the opportunity to build a sustainable life in their place of origin.

Everyone loves their country, including those who are forced to leave their homeland. As we move through the streets of our towns and cities today, we see a proliferation of flags and insignia flying from lamp posts. For many, these represent love of country and patriotism. Yet, unfortunately, such displays are also often associated with sentiments opposed to immigration and migrants.

Love of country is honourable and so is love of neighbour. In speeches, demonstrations and rallies, which have taken place in recent months and weeks, those two virtues – love of country and love of neighbour – have not come together.

“Who is my neighbour?”, Jesus was asked. In answer, Jesus gave the Parable of the Good Samaritan – my neighbour is anyone in need.

Our Christian response

What should our Christian response be to those who are finding their ways to our shores? Those who have made their way here have done so in desperation – motivated by their desperate plight. That desperation is combined with a longing for a better life. Anyone who has encountered refugees and migrants can confirm that ‘hope’ is present too.

Pope Leo speaks of these travellers as “witnesses of hope”. He speaks of how their courage and tenacity bear heroic testimony to a faith. Faith that sees beyond what our eyes can see and gives them strength to defy death on the migration routes – many of which are perilously unsafe.

Our duty to care for those who seek refuge

Hostility and prejudice towards migrants and refugees, whatever its source – whether it is spoken or indicated in another way – must not make us lose hope or harden our hearts. It is our obligation to try and understand why migrants appear among us; our duty is to care for those who seek refuge in our country.

In the current reality of heightened tensions and angry language, I wish to thank all who support migrants and refugees and advocate their cause and dignity.

We express our gratitude to those in parishes, schools and communities, to educators, teachers, priests, deacons and the lay faithful who, in these difficult times, continue to insist on the need to welcome the stranger, even in the face of opposition. Your good work and deeds are seen, heard and appreciated. May you never lose hope.

May Mary, Solace of Migrants pray for you and for all who travel in hope of a better life.