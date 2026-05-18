Adoremus 2026

The 2026 National Eucharistic Congress is the Bishops’ invitation to renew our devotion to the Eucharistic Lord.
There are two main strands to the Adoremus National Eucharistic Congress in 2026.
In London, there will be a representative gathering of the Church with bishops, priests, and people. No less important is how Adoremus is marked in our parishes throughout England and Wales. Local Masses, processions of the Blessed Sacrament and Holy Hours will unite these local events with the national gathering. Footage from the London event will be made available to enable remote participation.
|10.30am
Presentations on Eucharistic Art and Life
Those able to arrive early will enjoy these presentations, with refreshments available and information stands around the campus.
|12pm noon
The Adoremus Mass
Celebrated by Archbishop John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark.
|After Mass
The Eucharist: Our sacrament of hope in dark times
A keynote address by Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe OP.
|Time for packed lunches/picnic lunches
|3pm
Eucharistic Procession to Westminster Cathedral
A Eucharistic procession from St George’s Cathedral to the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood, with the representative group of the Church.
|5pm
Solemn Benediction
Led by Bishop James Curry
|Note: For all there will be space to watch the start of the Procession at St George’s, to follow online, to watch the Procession as it passes – ‘Stop and Pray’ – and to join the delegates for Benediction either in Westminster Cathedral or the grounds of the Cathedral – a live sound stream will be provided.
|6pm
Holy Mass
Open to all.
|7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm
Holy Hours
Three Holy Hours will be led by the youth ministry teams of Westminster, Southwark and CYMFed – the Catholic Youth Ministry Federation.
|Midnight to 6am
All-night Vigil