Adoremus 2026

Saturday, 10 October

There are two main strands to the Adoremus National Eucharistic Congress in 2026.

In London, there will be a representative gathering of the Church with bishops, priests, and people. No less important is how Adoremus is marked in our parishes throughout England and Wales. Local Masses, processions of the Blessed Sacrament and Holy Hours will unite these local events with the national gathering. Footage from the London event will be made available to enable remote participation.

St George’s Cathedral, Southwark

10.30am

Presentations on Eucharistic Art and Life

Those able to arrive early will enjoy these presentations, with refreshments available and information stands around the campus. 12pm noon

The Adoremus Mass

Celebrated by Archbishop John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark. After Mass

The Eucharist: Our sacrament of hope in dark times

A keynote address by Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe OP. Time for packed lunches/picnic lunches 3pm

Eucharistic Procession to Westminster Cathedral

A Eucharistic procession from St George’s Cathedral to the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood, with the representative group of the Church.

Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood, Westminster