Turning Tables: A Toolkit for Scripture and Social Action

‘Turning Tables’ is a resource designed to help adult Catholics across England and Wales to understand and engage with their faith, Scripture and social justice in practical ways. It has been created by The God who Speaks and Catholic Bishops’ Conference.
Speak out for those who cannot speak,
for the rights of all the destitute.
9 Speak out, judge righteously,
defend the rights of the poor and needy.
Proverbs 31: 8-9
Download Turning Tables
Sections:
Foreword, Introduction,
Section 1: What is Social Action
Section 2: Social Justice in Scripture
Section 3: How to Take Action
Section 4: Monitoring and Evaluation
Section 5: Volunteering and Further Resources
Foreword by Bishop Richard Moth for the 'Turning Tables', a resource designed to help adult Catholics across England and Wales to understand and engage with their faith, Scripture and social justice in practical ways.
This section explores what social action means, what the scripture says about social action and how we can implement it in our everyday lives.
This section explores how social justice is explored in scripture and what the Bible shows us about our responsibilities towards each other.
The Church believes that actions promoting social justice are necessary at all levels, this section provides a guide for taking such action.
This section offers a step-by-step guide on how to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness and successes of social action efforts.
This section explores how you can put your catholic faith into action through acts of service like volunteering.