Turning Tables: A Toolkit for Scripture and Social Action

‘Turning Tables’ is a resource designed to help adult Catholics across England and Wales to understand and engage with their faith, Scripture and social justice in practical ways. It has been created by The God who Speaks and Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

Speak out for those who cannot speak,

for the rights of all the destitute.

9 Speak out, judge righteously,

defend the rights of the poor and needy.

Proverbs 31: 8-9

Sections:

Foreword, Introduction,

Section 1: What is Social Action

Section 2: Social Justice in Scripture

Section 3: How to Take Action

Section 4: Monitoring and Evaluation

Section 5: Volunteering and Further Resources



